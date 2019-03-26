Rocket fired at Israel despite cease-fire claims

Rocket explodes near community in Eshkol Regional Council shortly after IDF removes restrictions on movement in Gaza periphery.

A red alert siren sounded Tuesday evening in the Eshkol Regional Council. According to preliminary reports, the rocket exploded in an open area near one of the council's communities.

According to the IDF, "Following the report on the red color alert in the Eshkol Regional Council, one rocket was identified from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory."

The alarm sounded only fifteen minutes after the IDF issued an official announcement of a return to routine and the lifting of all restrictions imposed on the residents of the Gaza vicinity and Netivot, Ofakim, Ashkelon, Merhavim, Ashkelon, and Bnei Shimon.

Residents of the Gaza periphery who were fed up with routine rounds of fighting left this evening to demonstrate at the Sderot Junction (Route 34) in light of the security situation. .