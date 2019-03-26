Political source: Gaza fighting could resume at any moment

A political source said Tuesday that the situation on the Gaza border is very volatile andcould deteriorate quickly.

"There is no agreement on a cease-fire. The fighting is liable to resume at any moment," said the source, who has been briefed on the security consultations since the prime minister's return from Washington.

The security source added that "the next time that the security establishment is facing is the upcoming Shabbat, which is identified as a particularly explosive time."

However, the IDF on Tuesday evening removed all the restrictions imposed on the residents of the Gaza perimeter area and in the municipalities of Netivot, Ofakim, Ashkelon, the Merchavim Regional Council, the Ashkelon Coast and the Bnei Shimon Regional Council.

Immediately after his arrival at the Kirya, the IDF's Tel Aviv headquarters, the prime minister convened a long assessment meeting with the participation of the head of the National Security Council, the head of the Shin Bet, the chief of staff, and senior military and defense establishment officials.

Over the past few hours, the leaders of the defense establishment have been discussing the latest developments on the border and the possible response scenarios.

The political and security cabinet may be convened in the coming day in order to approve more extensive activity in Gaza should such a decision be reached.