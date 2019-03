Blindfolded Fruit Ninja: Lebanese Internal Security demonstrates sword slashing skills Blindfolded ISF member uses sword to cut fruits and vegetables held in mouths and on necks and heads of other ISF members. Mordechai Sones,

iStock Medieval Japanese weapons In a demonstration by Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF) aired by OTV (Lebanon) this week, a blindfolded ISF member used a sword to cut fruits and vegetables held in the mouths and on the necks and heads of other ISF members, reports Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

More Arutz Sheva videos:



top