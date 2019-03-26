Egypt discovers ancient port used by temple builders

Rocks quarried at port were used to construct ancient Egyptian temples at Karnak and Kom Ombo.

Associated Press reports Egypt says archaeologists found a 3,000-year-old port where stones were transported to be used in building temples and obelisks.

The Antiquities Ministry said today the port was located near the Gebel el-Silsila site in upper Egypt, near the southern city of Aswan. The Ministry says the port dates back to the 18th dynasty that ruled from 1543 to 1292 B.C.E.

Aswan and Nubia antiquities area Director Abdel Moneim Said says rocks quarried at Gebel el-Silsila were used to construct the ancient Egyptian temples at Karnak and Kom Ombo.