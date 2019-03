Live: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC from Israel PM delivers address to AIPAC from Israel after returning home to deal with escalation with Hamas in Gaza. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 Binyamin Netanyahu Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the AIPAC policy conference from Israel Tuesday. Netanyahu had been scheduled to speak at Israel live in Washington DC. However, he flew back to Israel following the rocket attack on the town of Mishmeret which destroyed a home and injured seven people Monday morning.

