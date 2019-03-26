Bnei Brak rabbi hospitalized, condition serious

Bnei Brak's Rabbi Moshe Yehuda Leib Landau, 84, is hospitalized in Laniado Hospital, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, Rabbi Landau's condition has deteriorated over the past few days and is currently "very serious."

The report also said Rabbi Landau was diagnosed Tuesday morning with an infection.

Sources close to Rabbi Landau report that he has been hospitalized several times recently.

The public is requested to pray for the health of Rabbi Moshe Yehuda Leib the son of Chaya Minna.