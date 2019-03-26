'Hamas attacks are proof we need to return to Gush Katif'

IDF officer who was evicted from home in Sinai, Gush Katif, calls for unity, rebuilding of Jewish communities in Gush Katif.

IDF Lieutenant Colonel (res.) Avi Parchan, who was evicted twice from his home when Israel handed the Sinai to Egypt and Gaza to Hamas, reminded the residents of Gaza border areas that fifteen years ago, they supported the very Gaza Disengagement which causes them suffering today.

During the 2005 disengagement from Gaza, Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza and parts of northern Samaria, demolishing 25 Israeli towns and removing Israel's security forces from those areas.

"The sounds of crying and wailing of a few settlers of the Gaza border areas - these are the same residents, from the same kibbutzes, who fifteen years ago stood at street corners and called for us to leave Gush Katif," Parchan said. "Their wailing only encourages the dynamic of terror and Hamas."

He also slammed Education Minister Naftali Bennett's (New Right) criticism of the government, arguing that such criticism should be said privately.

"This is not the time for criticism, even though Bennett is right," he said. "At a time like this, we need unity. I support delaying the elections and forming a national unity government led by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and [Blue and White heads Benny] Gantz, [MK Yair] Lapid, Bennett, and [Gabi] Ashkenazi, like what [former Prime Minister Menachem] Begin did in his time."

"A large portion of the Israeli media emphasizes the wailing voices, and those analysts who wail about the situation and also served in the army only serve to encourage Hamas. Right now, we need to sit down and join together, not criticize the government or the IDF.

"We are at war, and during war time, we need to stick together. 'If someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first.' (Sanhedrin 72:1) Take the first twenty terrorists who come close to the border and send over [explosive] balloons, or hurl firebombs, and bomb every spot a rocket or mortar was sent from.

"How many residents were killed in Gush Katif? We never gave up or ran away. Anyone who wants to run away because of the security situation - that's his right, but he should do it quietly. I, personally, am ready to go back [to my former home in] Elei Sinai today.

"During the struggle against the Disengagement I said we should stop the mistake. Now, I say we should fix the mistake. The Zionist response to terror is to rebuild [the settlements of] Dugit, Elei Sinai, and NItzanit."