Passenger plane lands safely - in the wrong country

British Airways passengers shocked to find out they had landed in the wrong country on Monday.

A British Airways flight which took off from London landed in Edinburgh Airport Monday – much to the surprise of passengers onboard.

While the airline has regular flights connecting the English and Scottish capital cities, this particular flight – BA 3271 – was actually supposed to land not only at a different airport, but in a different country altogether.

Passengers who found themselves in the Scottish city Monday had expected to land in Dusseldorf, Germany, flight BA 3271’s listed destination.

But someone forgot to tell the pilot and flight crew, apparently, who had been given the wrong flight plan.

The flight was operated by the German company WDL Aviation on behalf of British Airways’ subsidiary airline, BA CityFlyer. The mistaken flight plan was filed by WDL Aviation, which apologized for the “unfortunate mix-up”.

"We are working closely with the authorities to investigate how the obviously unfortunate mix-up of flight schedules could occur. At no time has the safety of passengers been compromised.”

WDL Aviation added that after the “involuntary stopover” in Scotland, the flight continued on to its true destination of Dusseldorf, Germany.

“We flew the passengers on the flight with number BA3271 to Dusseldorf after the involuntary stopover in Edinburgh."

British Airways issued its own apology, and said it would investigate with WDL Aviation how the erroneous flight plan was filed.

"We have apologized to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually,” a BA spokesperson said.