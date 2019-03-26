Thailand: Election results may only be announced in May

Though 95% of the vote has been counted, the results of Thailand's elections - the first since the country's military took power in 2014 - are still unclear.

According to the Election Commission, it seems that the Pheu Thai party won, gaining 138 out of 350 seats. The Palang Pracharat party, aligned with the military, has gained 96 seats so far.

An additional 150 seats have not yet been decided, with the Commission waiting to announce who they go to until the last ballot is counted.

Nearly two million votes were disqualified as "bad ballots," with Thai citizens taking to Twitter to complain about "cheating" and "careless cheats."

The Election Commission was scheduled to release the results on Sunday, but delayed the announcement until Monday and then until Monday afternoon.

When they did make an announcement only partial results were revealed.

The Commission has also said it may wait until May 9 - the deadline - to announce the full results, due to "technical issues."

Pheu Thai's candidate for prime minister, Suradat Keyurapan, said, "We have been chosen to come in number one (in constituency lawmakers) therefore we will start to form a government as we have received consensus from people."

The party is backed by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and has won every election since 2001.