Finance Minister: Support the IDF

Finance Minister Kahlon says public wants leaders to back IDF, 'all options' should be on Cabinet's table.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu), who also serves as a member of Israel's Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, called on government ministers to back the IDF and security forces.

"Israel's citizens expect their leadership to back the IDF and security forces," Kahlon told Army Radio. "This is not the time to turn things into political opportunities.

Kahlon also said that not all terror targets had been hit, and all options should be on the Cabinet's table.

Praising residents of the Gaza border towns, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Sderot, Netivot, and all the residents of Israel's south for standing up to the attacks, he said, "These people are our real power. They're the real Zionists."

Israel should make a clear goal of completely disconnecting from Gaza within a set period of time, he added.

"We need to fully and completely disconnect from Gaza, and turn all responsibilities over to a third country," he said.