Arab village punished for celebrating terror attack

Residents of Jewish towns prevent Burqin's Arabs from working in their towns after decision to name street after Ariel terrorist.

Residents of the Israeli towns of Brukhin, Leshem, Peduel, and Alei Zahav decided on Tuesday morning not to allow Palestinian Authority Arabs from the town of Burqin to work in nearby Jewish towns.

The move comes after Burqin's Village Council announced the decision to name a street after terrorist Omar Abu Lila, who murdered two and injured one in a double terror attack last week.

After murdering IDF soldier Gal Keidan, 19, and Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger, 47, Abu Lila escaped the scene of the terror attack and hid in nearby Burqin.

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan explained: "Terror does not grow without a supportive population. If this population supports terror, they won't work with us."

"We don't see any moral or security reason to allow these people to work near our children, in our towns, and receive their livelihoods from us."