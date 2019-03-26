Likud minister: There's no perfect solution for Gaza

Minister Yuval Steinitz says 'nearly impossible' to fix Oslo, but past decade has been 'best ever' for Israel from a security standpoint.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud) on Tuesday morning told Channel 13 that from a security standpoint, the past decade has been the best since Israel's founding.

During the interview, Steinitz said that there is "deep strategical thinking" with regards to the issues of Gaza and Iran, but that "there is no perfect solution for the Gaza problem."

"What was created by Oslo and the Disengagement, and first and foremost by the historical mistake that I also supported at the time, as a leftist - Oslo, is difficult and nearly impossible to fix. But we are doing our best, and the fact is that even though we're not able to rest, the past decade has been Israel's best from a security perspective."

Regarding Hamas' claim of a ceasefire, Steinitz said, "From our perspective, all options are open. We reserve the right to choose any option, and we'll see where this leads. We respond with a heavy hand - Gaza shook last night."

He also noted that despite the rocket attacks and the damage to two family homes, "when you look at the big picture, the past decade has been Israel's best ever from a security standpoint, with the fewest number of people killed and injured."