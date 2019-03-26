Looking to boost turnout, the Israeli Right goes door to door

Three right-wing Israeli parties team up to send activists knocking on doors around the country to boost turnout for the nationalist camp.

Right-wing activists have launched a new campaign, spanning three right-wing parties, which aims to maximize turnout on the Right, Israel Hayom reported Tuesday morning.

According to the report, activists from the Likud, New Right, and the Union of Right-Wing Parties (URP) have created a joint committee to encourage right-leaning voters to turnout on election day next month.

Activists from the new campaign will go door to door, encouraging right-wing voters to turnout, and convincing undecided voters to back one of the three parties taking part in the campaign.

Like the "Moving Rightward" (Zazim Yemina) campaign of 2006, the new campaign aims to strengthen the right-wing bloc generally, and does not endorse any specific party. Instead, it encourages people to vote for one of the right-wing parties.

Since the 2015 elections, the number of Israelis eligible to vote has grown by 8.1%, or 434,000 people. Research has also shown that a significant portion of the right-wing population does not actually vote on election day.

The initiative is supported by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, as well as the New Right and Union of Right-Wing Parties.