Lebanon: US recognition of Golan violates international law

Lebanon criticizes US decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, says it undermines peace efforts.

Lebanon on Monday criticized the US decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, saying it violates international law and undermines the prospects for peace, AFP reports.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump on Monday signed a proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, days after announcing on Twitter that it was time for the US to do so.

In a statement carried by the official Lebanese NNA state news agency, the Lebanese foreign ministry said the move "violates all the rules of international law" and "undermines any effort to reach a just peace."

"The Golan Heights are Syrian Arab land, no decision can change this, and no country can revisit history by transferring ownership of land from one country to another," it said.

The ministry said attempts by Israel to expand its territory by way of "force and aggression" would only isolate the Jewish state.

Trump’s announcement last week angered the Arab world, including Syria which claims ownership of the Golan Heights in its entirety.

Damascus vowed to recover the Golan Heights in the wake of Trump’s declaration, saying the Golan would remain “Syrian, Arab” and adding that Trump had shown contempt for international law.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called the recognition "historic" and said the Golan Heights would remain permanently under Israeli control.

Russia, meanwhile, warned of a "new wave" of tensions in the Middle East after the US Golan move.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to discuss the Golan on Wednesday during a meeting on renewing the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force deployed between Israel and Syria in the Golan, known as UNDOF.