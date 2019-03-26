Israel and the Democratic Party at a crossroads

Can Israel and the US avoid interfering in each other’s election campaigns?

A lot has been said, written and tweeted on attitudes towards Israel within the Democratic party in the United States. Tipping Point hosts former American ambassador to Israel, Daniel Kurtzer, for a fascinating conversation.

How did we get to the crossroads between the two sides? and are we at a point of no return?

Can Israel and the US avoid interfering in each other’s election campaigns? What do Israelis not get about the Democratic party in the US and will that turn Israel to a political football in the 2020 campaign?

Also in this episode, should Israelis be worried about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar? Is anti-Semitism on the rise in the United States? Where does Israel fit into the debate on anti-Semitism and where do you draw a red line between legitimate criticism of Israel and anti-Semitism?

Later on, Ambassador Kurtzer relates to the much-anticipated Middle East peace plan as we wonder could it impact the outcomes of the Israeli elections.

He also shares how Egypt can play a constructive role in solving the Gaza problem and insists that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is still resolvable.