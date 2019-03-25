At least 20 rockets fired at Israel

Multiple rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Monday evening, an AFP

journalist said, as fears of a fresh conflict heightened.

Around 10 rockets were fired in short order from northern Gaza towards Israel, an AFP journalist said. Sirens were sounding in multiple places in southern Israel close to the border, the Israeli army said.

The IDF later confirmed that at least 20 rockets were fired from Gaza, including one that damaged a house in Sderot. No injuries were reported.

The launches follow Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a rocket from the enclave that hit an Israeli home and wounded seven people.