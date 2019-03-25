Watch: VP Pence slams Omar at AIPAC 2019 policy conference

US Vice President Mike Pence addressed the AIPAC policy conference in Washington DC Monday morning.

Pence began his speech by addressing the Mueller report, which found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. "Yesterday was a great day for our country, our president, and every American who cherishes the truth. After two years of investigation and reckless accusations by many Democrats and members of the media, the Special Council confirmed what President Trump said all along:: There was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, and the Attorney General confirmed there was no obstruction of justice."

Turning to the US-Israel relationship, Pence said that "President Trump is a man of his word. And with respect to our most cherished ally, he's been more than a man of his word. Under President Donald Trump, if the world knows nothing else the world knows this: America stands with Israel!"

"We stand with Israel because her cause is our cause, her values are our values, her fight is our fight. We stand with Israel because we believe in right over wrong, in good over evil, in liberty over tyranny. We stand with Israel today, tomorrow, and we always will.

"American support for the security of the State of Israel has never been stronger," he said.

He noted the Trump Administration's punishment of the PLO for financing terrorism, the passage of the Taylor Force Act, and the defunding of UNRWA.

"Last year President Trump did what no American president before him had the courage to do when he moved the American embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel,

"And as though all this wasn't enough, as Prime Minister Netanyahu said just last week, 'he did it again,'" he said, referring to President Trump's recognition of Israel's sovereignty on the Golan Heights.

"Today, for the first time in 53 years, with Prime Minister Netanyahu at his side, the President of the United States will formally recognize Israel's sovereignty on the Golan Heights.

"Peace can only be negotiated with partners who are committed to peace. Today's rocket attack by Hamas proves that Hamas is not a partner for peace. Hamas is a terrorist organization that seeks the destruction of Israel, and the United States will never negotiate with terrorist Hamas.

"While any peace will inevitably require compromise, you can be confident of this, the United States of America will never compromise the safety and security of the State of Israel," he said.

In a rebuke to Congresswoman Ilan Omar, the Vice President stated that "all over the world anti-Semitism is on the rise, in college campuses, in the marketplace, even in the halls of Congress."

"It's astonishing to think that the party of Harry Truman, which did so much to help create the State of Israel, has been co-opted by people who promote rank anti-Semitic rhetoric and work to undermine the broad American consensus of support for Israel.