Meretz and Zehut won't join debate panel

An upcoming panel, scheduled to be held Wednesday in Ariel University, has already caused controversy.

The event, titled "From 'Gaza First' to 'Ariel First,'" is organized by Ariel University's Student Union and the Regavim organization. It is expected to focus on the debate surrounding Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, as well as on the possibility of an escalation on the Gaza border.

Representatives from Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party and from the left-wing Meretz party refused to participate in the event, despite the fact that its organizers sent invitations to every party and every important candidate several weeks ago.

Meretz stated simply that the party will not participate, while Zehut claimed Feiglin was not able to make it and that Rabbi Haim Amsalem was not an appropriate choice for the conference. Queries regarding other candidates were not answered.

Student Union Chairman Or Azulay said, "We invite the broader public to participate in this fascinating political panel and to get into the spirit of the elections. We see it as our obligation to expose our students to political discussions, have them hear a variety of opinions, and encourage political activities on campus, while allowing everyone the right to free speech."

Regavim CEO Meir Deutsch said, "Everyone is definitely invited. There are parties which to our happiness understood, even if a bit late, that it's worth changing their plans and joining this event, which hundreds of students will participate in."