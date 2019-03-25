Family pledges $11 million after learning of Nazi past

One of Germany's wealthiest families pledges over $11 million to charity after historians unearth ancestors' Nazi past.

The Reimann family announced that it will donate 10 million euros ($11.3 million) to charity, Bild reported.

The family, one of Germany's wealthiest, announced the plan after learning that its ancestors were enthusiastic Nazi supporters and that Albert Reimann Sr. and Albert Reimann Jr. used French prisoners of war and Russian civilians as forced laborers.

Peter Harf, who serves as the family's spokesman, told Bild, "We were all ashamed and turned as white as the wall. There is nothing to gloss over. These crimes are disgusting."

"The whole truth must be put on the table."

Harf also noted that the family does not mention the Nazi era but that both Albert Sr. and Albert Jr. "belonged in jail."

"Reinmann Sr. and Reimann Jr. were guilty," Harf said. "The two entrepreneurs have both passed away, they belonged actually in prison."

The family will release the historians' report when it is completed.