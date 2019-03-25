'Netanyahu, it's time to start building'

Arutz Sheva on Monday morning joined Jerusalem City Council member Aryeh King on a tour of the E1 zone near Maaleh Adumim.

King explained that the State of Israel still freezes Jewish building in the area, despite the fact that building permits have been given and the planning process has already been completed.

"This is a strategic area, with water and electricity infrastructure. We can connect Jerusalem and Maaleh Adumim, and build 4,000 housing units here," he said.

Slamming the decade-long building freeze, King said, "For ten years, the Prime Minister has been coming here and talking about building and connecting Jerusalem to Maaleh Adumim. But there's talk, and there's action."

"This is a decision for the Prime Minister and Housing Minister. You can see a Jewish future here, especially since the Americans haven't demanded anything to the contrary. It all comes from the head."