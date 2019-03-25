Strong chance of flooding in eastern, southern Israel

Rainfall, cold weather, expected to continue throughout the week.

The stormy weather which began Sunday will end on Monday night, Israel's Meteorological Service said.

Monday will see scattered rainfall around Israel, together with thunderstorms and hail. There is a strong chance floods will occur in the country's southern and eastern streams.

However, beginning Monday afternoons, the rains will lessen, ceasing during the night. Temperatures will drop and remain lower than seasonal average. Monday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and there may be light rainfall in northern Israel. Temperatures will rise slightly but remain lower than seasonal average.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and colder than usual. Local rains may fall and there may be isolated thunderstorms in northern and central Israel.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures. There may be local rainfall in northern Israel.