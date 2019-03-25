Jewish Home: Tolerating balloon bombs led to rocket attack

Jewish Home's Rabbi Peretz slams Israel's acceptance of balloon terrorism, as New Right party pushes 'time for Min. Bennett to serve as DM.'

Rabbi Rafi Peretz, chairman of the Jewish Home and the United Right, responded to the rocket attack from Gaza, which damaged a home in the Sharon area.

"A policy that accepts [incendiary and explosive] balloons in Alumim and Ein Habesor allows terrorism to fire missiles at Tel Aviv and the Sharon," he said. "This formula of proportionality must stop and we will do everything to change it."

"I support the Prime Minister and the defense establishment, and I am confident that when I sit by his side on the right, the response will intensify. There is no room for proportionality."

The New Right party, led by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett, also responded to the rocket attack.

"Israel's deterrence has collapsed, and it has to be said in all honesty, [Israeli Prime MInister Binyamin] Netanyahu has failed against Hamas," a party statement read. "Releasing terrorists, scared to destroy the homes of terrorists, restraint in the face of the rockets on the south - all of which led Hamas to stop being afraid of Israel."



"Netanyahu is a good prime minister but a failed defense minister. Under his tenure he appointed defense ministers [Ehud] Barak, [Moshe] Ya’alon and [Avigdor] Liberman, and himself - and they all failed.



"The time has come to appoint Bennett as defense minister in order to defeat Hamas."