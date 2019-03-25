Pence: A great day for America

US Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday welcomed the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, calling it "a great day for America."

"Today is a great day for America, President Trump and our entire administration. After two years of investigation, and reckless accusations by many Democrats and members of the media, the Special Counsel has confirmed what President Trump said along; there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election," Pence said in a statement quoted by The Hill.

"The Attorney General also confirmed that there was no obstruction of justice. This total vindication of the President of the United States and our campaign should be welcomed by every American who cherishes the truth and the integrity of our elections," added the Vice President.

"In the days ahead, the American people can be confident that the President and our entire administration will continue to focus where we always have, on the issues most important to our country," he continued.

Earlier, a letter by Attorney General William Barr revealed that Mueller’s investigation had found no evidence that Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russian government to alter the outcome of the election.

Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided not to pursue an obstruction charge after reviewing the Special Counsel's findings.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump also welcomed Mueller’s findings while calling for an investigation of “the other side”.

“After a long investigation, so many people badly hurt, not looking at the other side where bad things happened for our country, it was just announced there was no collusion with Russia, the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. There was no collusion with Russia, there was no obstruction whatsoever. It was a complete and total exoneration. It’s a shame that our country had to go through this,” said Trump.

“Hopefully somebody’s going to look at the other side. This was an illegal takedown that failed and hopefully somebody’s going to look at the other side,” he added.