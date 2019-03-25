'Labour has been taken over by the far left'

British MP Joan Ryan, one of the parliamentarians who recently quit the Labour party over the anti-Semitism in the party, spoke on Sunday at the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, DC.

In her remarks, Ryan blasted party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"Over the past four years, Britain’s Labour party, of which I’ve been a member for 40 years, has been transformed. Once a close friend of Israel and an unwavering ally of British Jews, it’s been taken over by the far left," she said.

"It now seeks to demonize and delegitimize Israel. And it’s now led by a man who proudly declares Hamas and Hezbollah to be his friends," added Ryan, in a reference to Corbyn.

“And so, along with eight other members of parliament, we made a choice. We decided that words were simply not enough. We walked away from the Labor party."

Ryan stressed, "We must condemn anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism unequivocally wherever we find it, whenever we find it."

"Threats won’t stop me standing by British Jews against the far left and the far right. And threats won’t stop me standing up for Israel," she added.

To you, the members of AIPAC, who serve on the front lines to ensure that Israel remains our cherished friend and ally, I deliver this message from your friends in Britain: Thank you for your support for Israel. Let us stand together, proud of each other and proud of Israel, in the battles that lie ahead," concluded Ryan.