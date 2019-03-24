Palestinians Arabs are rioting, IDF is attacking

Three rioters were injured as a result of the IDF attack, according to Palestinians Arab media reports.

An IDF tank attacked Hamas military positions on Sunday evening in the northern Gaza Strip in response to explosive devices and Molotov cocktails fired toward the border fence.

Three rioters were injured as a result of the IDF attack, according to Palestinians Arab media reports.

Earlier on Sunday evening, a shepherd was lightly injured by a Molotov cocktail fired from Gaza which fell in an open area outside a community in the Eshkol Regional Council.

On Saturday night, an IDF aircraft attacked two of Hamas's observation posts in the southern Gaza Strip. The attack was carried out in response to the increased amount of explosive devices thrown by rioters towards the perimeter fence. There were no casualties.

A red alert was sounded in the Eshkol Regional Council on Saturday night as a result of an explosive device that was thrown as part of a violent riot. Israeli residents of Gaza border communities reported hearing the sound of explosions from the explosive devices thrown into the Gaza Strip.

During the course of the Sabbath, IDF aircraft attacked terrorist squads that detonated explosives in the southern Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory.