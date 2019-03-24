'Iranian leaders - watch your backs!'

Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon calls on world leaders to crack down on international funding of terrorism.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, spoke Sunday at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) annual Policy Conference in Washington DC, addressing the funding of terrorism around the world.

During his address, Danon said that "in order to fight terror, the source that funds it must be targeted. This is an international interest, and next Thursday in the Security Council, Israel and the United States will advance measures to take down those who are financing global terrorism."

Danon went on to warn Iranian leaders, saying "Khamenei, Rouhani, and Suleimani...watch your backs!"

"The State of Israel is a leader in thwarting terror financing and will use its financial intelligence, asset freezes, and other actions under international law. Terror must not be rewarded, it must be paralyzed. It is time to cut off its financial pipelines and destroy the cornerstones of the terrorist organizations that operate against Israel and many countries around the world," concluded Danon.