Fatah hails rebuilding of Barkan terrorist's home

Fatah proudly publicized pictures of the construction of a new home for the Barkan terrorist's family on Sunday.

The terrorist Ashraf Na'alwa, who carried out the attack in the Barkan industrial zone in October 2017 in which Ziv Hajbi and Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel were murdered, escaped from the scene of the attack and was eliminated by IDF forces in Shechem (Nablus) after a two-month manhunt.



Rafi Levengrond, the father of Kim, said in response to the news, "The Palestinian Arabs aren't stupid. They do what they want to do because they understand that they have a "deal" with a prime minister like Binyamin Netanyahu, who talks but does nothing. They understand that there's nothing serious here."

Levengrond added in an interview with Ynet that "this is a series of unending failures beginning from the fact that it took 70 days to find the terrorist to the fact that his house wasn't completely destroyed. We've lost our deterrence long ago. I intend to sue them in the Hague," he concluded.