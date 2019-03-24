Parkland shooting survivor kills himself, 2nd suicide in 1 week

The student's death comes only a week after Sydney Aiello, 19, died by self-inflicted gunfire.

A second Parkland shooting survivor died by committing suicide, Coral Springs police told the Miami Herald on Sunday.

The police said that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student had died "in an apparent suicide" on Saturday night.

The student has not yet been identified but the Herald was told by sources that the student was a male sophomore.

The student's death comes only a week after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate, Sydney Aiello,19, died by self-inflicted gunfire.

Aiello lost her best friend, Meadow Pollack, in the shooting, which took the lives of 17 people on February 14, 2018.

Aiello had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Her family said that she suffered from survivor's guilt.