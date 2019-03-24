Uri Geller to Theresa May: I'll stop Brexit with telepathy

'I love you very much but I will not allow you to lead Britain into Brexit,' Geller says.

Israeli illusionist and psychic Uri Geller wrote an open letter to United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May informing her that he will use his telepathic powers to keep her from leading Britain out of the European Union as part of the "Brexit".

"I feel psychically and very strongly that most British people do not want Brexit." Geller wrote in a letter posted on his Facebook page and published on British media. “I love you very much but I will not allow you to lead Britain into Brexit."

"As much as I admire you, I will stop you telepathically from doing this – and believe me I am capable of executing it. Before I take this drastic course of action, I appeal to you to stop the process immediately while you still have a chance," Geller wrote.

Geller currently resides in Israel but lived in Berkshire in the past as part of May's Maidenhead constituency when she was an MP.

He added that he's known May for 21 years and had visited her home. He also claimed to have predicted her victory three years before the election. “Three years before you became prime minister, I predicted your victory when I showed you Winston Churchill’s spoon on my Cadillac, which I asked you to touch.”

Geller also referred to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn - notorious for his anti-Semitic comments - saying that he's using his mind power to make sure that Corbyn "never gets the keys to Number 19 Downing Street. I will ensure that they bend out of all proportion to ensure that he never takes up residence there.”

“Although I currently live in Israel, I am still a British citizen and feel very passionately about the country and the people I came to love,” Geller added.

“My power has been validated by the CIA, MI5 and Mossad,” Geller stressed.

The United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the European Union on May 22 if the British MPs back May's withdrawal deal.