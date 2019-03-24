PM urged to ask Trump to approve Pollard's immigration to Israel

Bnei Akiva movement emphasizes: Israelis agree Pollard should return home, demands PM Netanyahu ask Pres. Trump to allow Pollard's return.

The Bnei Akiva movement on Sunday approached Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, demanding he ask US President Donald Trump to allow Jonathan Pollard to immigrate to Israel.

Netanyahu left last night for the US, where he will meet with Trump and speak at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference.

"Left, Right, Center, we all agree it's time for Jonathan Pollard, who contributed so much to the State of Israel and paid a heavy price for it, to return to Israel," Bnei Akiva wrote to Netanyahu.

"We think we should act this way for Jonathan Pollard. It is our moral duty, the most just and fundamental obligation to take care of the welfare of the dear man who sacrificed so much for the State of Israel."

They noted that if Pollard were permitted to leave the US, he could join Netanyahu's return flight to Israel.

Pollard served as an analyst for the US Navy in the 1980s, during which time he was recruited by Israeli intelligence to collect information on Israel’s behalf regarding regional threats.

In 1985, Pollard was discovered by US law enforcement officials, and after seeking asylum at the Israeli embassy in Washington, was turned over to the FBI.

Given a life sentence in November 1985, Pollard was paroled 30 years later in November 2015 under severely restrictive conditions.

He was freed from prison three and a half years ago, after serving thirty years for spying for Israel.

Previous requests that the US allow Pollard to immigrate to Israel have been refused.