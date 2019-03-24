Former DM: Paying Hamas won't bring security

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Sunday morning slammed the government's handling of the Gaza border riots.

In a Facebook post, Liberman wrote, "During a stormy weekend on the Gaza border, the Prime Minister's office did everything to silence any news items relating to the tumult in Gaza." He noted that the riots were "the worst since the beginning of the year."

"Tens of thousands rioted by the border, led by Hamas activists. Dozens of explosives and a significant number of incendiary balloons were sent across the border.

"The gap between Hamas' demands and the Israeli government relates to when the payments will be made. The Hamas organization insists that at the beginning of next month, even before elections, $30 million will be transferred. The Israeli government is willing to agree, but wants the money to be transferred only after elections.

"I will repeat: Paying protection money to Hamas will not bring security - not for residents of Israel's south, and not for residents of the center or north. The opposite is true: Funding the terror organization strengthens it and brings us closer to the next round of violence - on Hamas' terms."