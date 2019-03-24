Street to be named after Ariel terrorist

The Bruqin Village Council has decided to name a street after terrorist Omar Abu Lila, who murdered IDF soldier Gal Keidan, 19, and Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger, 47, in a double terror attack last week.
Bruqin is an Arab village near Ariel.
Middle East expert Yoni Ben-Menachem tweeted that the Palestinian Authority's Fatah organization proudly displayed photos showing the construction of a new home for terrorist Ashraf Na’alowa's family.
Na'alwa murdered Ziv Hajbi and Kim Levengrond in a shooting attack last October. A third Israeli was wounded in the attack.
In December, Na'alwa was eliminated as security forces attempted to arrest him, and his family's home was partially demolished.