Street to be named after Ariel terrorist

One week after double terror attack kills two Israelis, Arab village announces intent to name street after the terrorist.

Yehonatan Gottlieb,

Scene of Ariel terror attack
Scene of Ariel terror attack
Eitan Shoivar/ TPS

The Bruqin Village Council has decided to name a street after terrorist Omar Abu Lila, who murdered IDF soldier Gal Keidan, 19, and Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger, 47, in a double terror attack last week.

Bruqin is an Arab village near Ariel.

Middle East expert Yoni Ben-Menachem tweeted that the Palestinian Authority's Fatah organization proudly displayed photos showing the construction of a new home for terrorist Ashraf Na’alowa's family.

Na'alwa murdered Ziv Hajbi and Kim Levengrond in a shooting attack last October. A third Israeli was wounded in the attack.

In December, Na'alwa was eliminated as security forces attempted to arrest him, and his family's home was partially demolished.

Tags:Double terror attack near Ariel



top