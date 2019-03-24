Daylight saving time starts Thursday night

At 2am Friday morning, Israel moves its clocks forward one hour.

Israel will begin daylight saving time on March 29, 2019, a reminder from the Interior Ministry noted.

In the early hours of Friday morning, the clocks will move forward by one hour, from 2:00a.m. to 3:00a.m.

Daylight saving time will end seven months later, on October 27, 2019.

"Spring has arrived, and on this coming Friday we will begin daylight saving time," Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) said.

"We will all enjoy an additional hour of sunlight, which will help the economy, save enormous amounts of energy, and help the public. Have an enjoyable and successful summer."