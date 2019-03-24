Gantz to Netanyahu: Are you listening to yourself?

Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party, slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night and said that his decision to approve the sale of submarines to Egypt "requires an examination."

He was responding to Netanyahu’s interview on Channel 12 News, in which the Prime Minister said he did not update the Defense Minister or the Chief of staff on the matter because it was a "state secret".

"Bibi. Bibi, what's happening? Are you listening to yourself? Are you listening to what you're saying? Talking about selling submarines in a personal decision by a Prime Minister without consulting the Defense Minister, without consulting the Chief of Staff?" Gantz said in a video he published.

"You sent me to do much more secret things…Not to consult? What is this, a clash in the middle of the night that should be carried out immediately, or a strategic political decision that the citizens of Israel must be confident that the Prime Minister consults with everyone who needs to be consulted on this? But deciding alone? Not consulting? Sorry, sounds unreasonable to me, sounds like it requires an examination, whatever the outcome," he continued.

"We are in the middle of a campaign. I understand that we have to attack, I understand that we have to say things and take advantage of situations, but stooping so low?" asked Gantz. "Cemeteries, IDF disabled veterans, personal slander, false publications? Let’s stop Bibi. We have an entire nation behind us, we have an entire society looking at us, they have to get up in the morning on April 10 (the day after the elections -ed.). I do not hate Likudniks, I do not hate anyone. Stop, stop, you are stooping too low."

Gantz also urged Netanyahu to hold a debate, saying, "Another thing, a debate - whenever you want, and with me. Talk, ask any question, any subject, as much as you want."