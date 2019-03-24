A call in Ramallah to boycott Israeli products

Mass marches in anticipation of Land Day scheduled for March 29 in the Ramallah area.

National and Islamic Forces, the supreme coordinating body of Palestinian Authority (PA) organizations, welcomed the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council's resolution condemning Israel for killing Gazans during the March of Return, calling for the establishment of an international commission of inquiry and international protection of PA and Gaza Arabs.

The March of Return, held every Friday since last March, involves tens of thousands of Arab rioters hurling rocks, firebombs, and flaming tires at IDF forces stationed on the Israeli side of the border.

In a statement issued at the end of the week, the National and Islamic Forces called on PA and Gazan Arabs to participate in Land Day activities and to confront [IDF forces and settlers] at all points of friction, roadblocks and entrances to PA communities.

Mass marches in anticipation of Land Day will take place on March 29 in the Ramallah area of Jabel al-Risan, al-Mughayyir, Bil'in and Ni'lin, as well as in the Bedouin settlement slated for evacuation east of Jerusalem, al-Khan al-Ahmar.

In addition, the National and Islamic Forces asked PA and Gazan Arabs to take part in the preparations to mark Prisoner's Day and to activate the boycott campaign against Israeli products and prevent their entry into the PA and Gazan markets.