Paris: Escalator failure sends tourists into panic

Tourists visiting Paris' Disneyland theme park were evacuated Saturday night after visitors heard what sounded like explosions and gunfire.

Police arriving at the scene closed off the area, evacuated parts of the site, and told people to remain in their hotels.

Witnesses said at least one explosion seemed to come from the Marne-La-Vallée train station, and that there had been a "controlled explosion."

However, investigations soon revealed that the "security incident" was due to a malfunctioning escalator.