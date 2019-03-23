Shaked: Netanyahu 'drinking up' our Knesset seats

Justice Minister Shaked says newspaper published 'complete lies,' claims PM Netanyahu is 'drinking' New Right's Knesset seats.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) on Saturday visited several synagogues in Petah Tikva, attacking Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Bibi (Netanyahu - ed.) pulled out a straw to drink our Knesset seats," Channel 13 quoted Shaked as saying. "He wants to eliminate us politically."

She also blamed Israel Hayom for publishing "complete lies" in order to "hurt the party."

When asked whether she would run for prime minister in the future, Shaked responded, "There is life after Bibi."

She noted that when Netanyahu retires, she and Education Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) may join the Likud party.

A statement from Shaked's office said, "The Justice Minister did not mention joining Likud. Just the opposite: She clarified that it is absolutely irrelevant."