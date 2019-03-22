Special counsel concludes Russia investigation

Robert Mueller submits report to Attorney General, marking the end of his investigation into Russian interference in 2016 election.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has submitted a confidential report to Attorney General William Barr, marking the end of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump, a Justice Department spokeswoman said Friday, according to The Washington Post.

The Justice Department notified Congress late Friday that it had received Mueller’s report but did not describe its contents. Barr is expected to summarize the findings for lawmakers in coming days, according to the report.

The submission of Mueller’s report marks the culmination of his closely held inquiry, a case that has engulfed the Trump administration since its inception and led to multiple guilty pleas from former advisers to the president.

With the closing of his investigation, Congress and the newly empowered Democratic House majority will soon assess his findings and determine what steps to take next.

According to Justice Department regulations, the special counsel’s report should explain Mueller’s decisions — who was charged, who was investigated but not charged, and why.

It is unclear how much of what Mueller found will be disclosed in Barr’s summary for Congress. Congressional Democrats, anticipating an incomplete accounting, have already sent extensive requests to the Justice Department for documents that would spell out what Mueller discovered.

Mueller’s work has led to criminal charges against 34 people, including six former Trump associates and advisers.

Mueller, a former FBI Director, was appointed by the Justice Department in 2017 to oversee the federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

His appointment came after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any involvement in the Russia investigation due to his role as a prominent campaign adviser and surrogate.

Five people close to the president have pleaded guilty: Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort; former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates; former national security adviser Michael Flynn; former personal attorney Michael Cohen; and former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos.

A sixth, Trump’s longtime friend Roger Stone, was indicted in January and accused of lying to Congress. He has pleaded not guilty.

More than two dozen of the people charged by Mueller are Russians, and because the United States does not have an extradition treaty with Russia, they are unlikely ever to see the inside of a US courtroom.

None of the Americans charged by Mueller is accused of conspiring with Russia to interfere in the election, which was the central question of Mueller’s work. Instead, they pleaded guilty to various crimes including lying to the FBI.

Russia has denied any interference in the 2016 election. Trump has acknowledged intelligence information indicating that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, but has rejected the idea that his campaign colluded with Russia in the meddling.

