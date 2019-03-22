Trump: Democrats have very much proven to be anti-Israel

US President says Democrats are anti-Israel and anti-Jewish and "it's a disgrace".

US President Donald Trump on Friday repeated his claims that Democrats are “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish”.

“The Democrats have very much proven to be anti-Israel,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House en route to Florida, according to the Washington Post. “There’s no question about that. And it’s a disgrace. I mean, I don’t know what’s happened to them, but they are totally anti-Israel. Frankly, I think they’re anti-Jewish.”

Trump made similar comments two weeks ago, after the House of Representatives passed a broad resolution that called out bigotry of all kinds without directly condemning Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over her anti-Semitic remarks.

“Democrats have become an anti-Israel party. They’ve become an anti-Jewish party,” Trump said at the time. “I think the vote was a disgrace.”

The resolution approved by the House originally condemned anti-Semitism but was rewritten and its final draft was expanded to condemn all forms of bigotry, including white supremacy. Republicans characterized the watering down of the resolution as a ploy to distract from Omar’s remarks which had prompted the resolution in the first place.

Trump’s latest remarks drew a swift rebuke from the Jewish Democratic Council of America. In a tweet, the group asked Trump to “stop lying about Democrats and Israel,” adding, “Jews should not be treated as political pawns.”

Trump’s statement was made in response to a reporter who noted that several Democratic presidential candidates have decided not to attend the AIPAC policy conference in Washington, DC, next week and that Trump is not making an appearance there either.

While Trump will not speak at the AIPAC conference, he will meet with Prime Miniister Binyamin Netanyahu at the White House.

