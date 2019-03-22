Watch: Settler leader gives Bible course in US Congress

Every week, a group of wives of Republican lawmakers in Washington DC meet on Capitol Hill for a Bible study session.

The group recently had a special guest, who came in all the way from Samaria to deliver a crash-course on biblical geography and the history of the Land of Israel.

Yossi Dagan, the chief of the Samaria Regional Council, highlighted prominent biblical sites in Samaria during the meeting, discussing such places as Mount Gerizim, Mount Ebal and the site of the Altar of Joshua, the Joseph’s Tomb, and Elon Moreh.

“These places which we read about in the Bible,” said Dagan, “these are the places that people want Israel to surrender in any future peace deal.”

Dagan’s visit to Capitol Hill is part of the Samaria Regional Council’s campaign against the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

Along with Dagan, the Samaria Regional Council’s delegation included Sheikh Abu Khalil, an Arab community leader from the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Ramallah who has worked to build ties between Jewish and Arab communities in Samaria.