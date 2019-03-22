Man suspected of sending bombs to Trump critics pleads guilty

Cesar Sayoc pleads guilty to sending more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent critics of US President.

A Florida man suspected of sending more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent critics of US President Donald Trump pleaded guilty on Thursday, NBC News reports.

The suspect, Cesar Sayoc, entered the plea before a federal judge in Manhattan. He had previously pleaded not guilty.

"I know that these actions were wrong and I'm sorry," Sayoc said through tears. He added that he never intended for the devices to explode, but he acknowledged that he was aware there was a risk they could detonate.

Sayoc, 57, pleaded guilty to 65 counts, including using weapons of mass destruction and the illegal mailing of explosives with intent to kill or injure. He faces up to life in prison.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 12, according to NBC News.

Sayoc was arrested on October 26 and charged in what prosecutors have called the “alleged execution of a domestic terrorist attack” that involved mailing 16 improvised explosive devices to 13 victims throughout the country.

The first explosive device was discovered at the home of Democratic philanthropist George Soros in Westchester County, NY.

The Secret Service later intercepted packages sent to the residences of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as well as former President Barack Obama.

A suspicious package, believed to have been sent to former CIA Director John Brennan, was then received at the offices of CNN in New York.

A suspicious package was sent to the address of former Vice President Joe Biden. Actor Robert De Niro also reportedly was mailed a similar package.

None of the bombs detonated and no one was injured.

When he was arrested in Florida, Sayoc was living out of a white van plastered with stickers praising Trump and attacking the media.

Sayoc said in court Thursday that he made and sent the devices with the intent to threaten and intimidate.

Shortly after his arrest, law enforcement sources told NBC News that Sayoc had a list of more than 100 potential targets and did online research on political figures, journalists and entertainers.