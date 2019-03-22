Arab League: Golan Heights 'occupied Syrian territory'

The Arab League on Thursday rejected US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit declared that the League fully supports Syrian sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

"The League of Arab States fully supports Syria's right for its occupied territory. We have a specific position, based on resolutions, on this issue," Aboul Gheit said, according to the Sputnik news agency.

The official insisted that the Golan Heights are “occupied territory” belonging to Syria under international law and the resolutions of the United Nations and the UN Security Council.

In a tweet earlier on Thursday, Trump wrote, "After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!"

In a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo following the announcement, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called Trump's announcement a "Purim miracle."

Turkey, meanwhile, blasted Trump’s move, with its Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, saying, “The territorial integrity of states is the most fundamental principle of international law.”

“Attempts by the US to legitimize Israel's actions against international law will only lead to more violence and pain in the region. Turkey supports Syria's territorial integrity,” he added.