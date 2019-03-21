Musician vs. Terrorist - Weekly terror report

The murder of IDF soldier Gal Keidan and Rabbi Achiad Ettinger was celebrated by Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria, the Gaza Strip, and even by a Jordanian parliamentarian.
Gal and his killer were both 19 years old. Gal was a musician, creating joy through song, while the shooter chose to kill indiscriminately. Rabbi Ettinger was the father of twelve and headed a yeshiva in south Tel Aviv.
In addition to the deadly attack on Sunday, over the past week there were 27 stone-throwing attacks, five firebomb attacks, and an attempted stabbing, for a total of 35 terrorist attacks in one week.
446 terrorist attacks have been committed against Jews in Judea and Samaria since the beginning of the year.