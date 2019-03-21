Bennett cancels AIPAC speech

New Right leader cancels scheduled address to AIPAC next week due to proximity to the elections.

New Right leader Naftali Bennett informed the organizers of the AIPAC conference that he would not attend a conference of the pro-Israel lobby in the United States next week.

Bennett explained to the organizers that due to the scheduling constraints and the election campaign, he was canceling his scheduled speech at the event.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will deliver a speech at the conference in Washington DC next week. He will also meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House.