Sheba Medical Center ranked as one of world's top 10 hospitals

Newsweek magazine has tabbed Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer as one of the tOP 10 hospitals in the world, as part of its special "Best Hospitals in the World" edition.

According to Newsweek, "We partnered with Statista Inc., a global market research and consumer data company, to develop a groundbreaking ranking of the world’s best hospitals."

"The hospitals on this list are at the forefront of adapting to these new challenges while providing top-notch patient care…The hospitals on our list are all world leaders in health care, but these are the very best - the top 10, according to Newsweek’s panel of doctors, medical professionals and administrators across four continents. "

The magazine noted that Sheba is ranked #10.

The entry reads, "Sheba Medical Center - or Tel HaShomer Hospital - in Tel Aviv is a leader in medical science and biotechnical innovation, both in the Middle East and worldwide. The center’s collaborations with international parties have advanced innovative medical practices, hospital systems and biotechnology. The tertiary referral hospital, affiliated with Tel Aviv University, includes centers for nearly all medical divisions and specialties, and serves over 1 million patients per year. More than 25 percent of all Israeli medical clinical research takes place at its state-of-the-art facilities, and as a hospital it works with nearly every Israeli medical institute to educate students and advance the future of the medical profession."

Sheba Medical Center Director General Prof. Yitshak Kreiss said, "We are proud and excited to have been chosen by Newsweek magazine to appear on this prestigious list of elite hospitals around the globe."

"This is the culmination of 70 years of dedication to excellence, professionalism and innovation by our devoted, talented staff, within the field of medicine and patient care. Never resting on our laurels, we will continue pushing the boundaries to find cures and treatments that will not only benefit our patients in Israel but to also benefit mankind around the globe."