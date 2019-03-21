Benny Gantz: We will not raise taxes

Blue and White party leaders Benny Gantz and MK Yair Lapid revealed their party's economic platform Thursday.

"Israel comes before everything, and as far as I'm concerned, the lives and well-being of the citizens of Israel all precede our personal interests," Gantz said. "When we wake up in the morning, we think of what we can do for their benefit... No one is standing behind us making us do things for him, other than the citizens themselves."

"If you were expecting big announcements, you will not get them. You will see us using different ways of doing things. We will make big changes, not big announcements. We will promote [these changes] for all citizens," Gantz said.

Denying that Histadrut Chairman Avi Nissenkorn, who is also a candidate for the Blue and White party, is a "committee person" who will prevent reforms which benefit the lay citizen, Gantz said, "Nissenkorn has a very high economic and social awareness. He, together with us, is committed to making the economic changes Israel needs." He isn't trying to defend anything."

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party responded, "This is just another show put on by White and White. They make sure to hide NIssenkorn from the public when they present their economic platform. They try to hide former Finance Minister Yair Lapid's numerous failures. The public will not forget how he worked to lower the child stipends, how he raised taxes by more than 5 billion NIS, and how he did not work for even a second to enlarge the tiny health budget."

"All of these failures are what Finance Minister Kahlon fixed. During Minister Kahlon's term, Israel's economy was the strongest it has been since the State was founded. The inequality has dropped, and over 25,000 children no longer live below the poverty line. Young families enjoy thousands of additional shekels each month, 65,000 couples have received a 'Buyer's Price' apartment, and unprecedented additions have been given to social offices and the government-funded health basket, to soldiers, to teachers, and to young doctors. Lapid was and is a representative of the top hundredth of society."