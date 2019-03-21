Liberman: Gantz treats war like a dance

Former DM Avigdor Liberman says Blue and White leader's performance in Operation Protective Edge shows he cannot be prime minister.

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman dismissed claims by the leaders of the Blue and White party of government corruption in the Submarine Affair.

"I was a member of the cabinet - I do not remember one instance in which Boogie (Ya'alon) had reservations about the submarine deal as defense minister," Liberman said in an podcast interview with News 12.

"The Blue and White party understands that their campaign is collapsing, and this entire story shows hysteria on their part, no more than that," he said.

Slamming Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, Liberman said: "Benny Gantz cannot be prime minister. I saw how he served as chief of staff during Operation Protective Edge - it was a resounding failure. The great IDF fought Hamas for 52 days and could not achieve a decisive victory. It cannot be that we fight a war like a Yemenite dance, with two steps forward and one step back."