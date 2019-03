Police officer forgets infant son in police car; two policemen who took patrol car also did not notice toddler sleeping in backseat.

A police officer forgot his infant son in a police car he returned to the station.

Two policemen who took the car to work did not notice an infant sleeping in the back seat.

Journalist Hadas Shteif revealed on Galei Tzahal Radio that a civilian who passed by on the street when the two policemen entered a store noticed a frightened and sweating child.

The civilian went into the shop and called the policemen who were shocked to discover the infant.