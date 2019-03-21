Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) accepted an invitation from US meteorologist Kelvin Droegemeier to visit the White House.

Droegemeier also serves as US President Doanld Trump's Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Akunis' visit will be the first time an Israeli Science Minister is formally invited to the White House.

"The White House meeting is another expression of the excellent relationship between Israel and the US, which is at an all-time high. The two countries are working together on a wide variety of issues, and we are also deepening our connection on scientific matters, technology, and innovation," Akunis said.

The meeting is expected to take place next week, parallel to Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

In addition to his White House visit, Akunis will meet the heads of NASA and the National Science Foundation.