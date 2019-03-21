Auschwitz wants visitors to stop doing tricks at camp entrance

Museum at site of Nazi death camp urges visitors not to do balancing tricks on rail tracks used to carry victims to Auschwitz.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial and museum in Poland urged visitors not to balance on the rails that were used to transport Jews to be murdered.

The museum at the former Nazi concentration and extermination camp made the plea on Twitter Wednesday, sharing several pictures of people balanced on the train rails like tightrope walkers.

“When you come to @AuschwitzMuseum remember you are at the site where over 1 million people were killed. Respect their memory,” the message read. “There are better places” to work on one’s balance, it said, “than the site which symbolizes deportation of hundreds of thousands to their deaths.”

A record 2.15 million people visited the museum 2018.

The number of visitors last year was about 50,000 higher than the previous peak in 2017, the museum announced in January.